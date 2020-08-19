Pak-Saudi Ties in Trouble as Army Chief Fails to Meet Crown Prince

Taneja agrees that it was “Qureshi's statements threatening Saudi Arabia that if they did not convene a meet on Kashmir at the OIC then he will be forced to advise Imran Khan to go ahead and do so without Riyadh,” that pushed things over the edge.

The Saudi treatment of Bajwa is even more layered than one might think at the outset, he suggests. “Reports in Pakistani media suggest that Army Chief Bajwa, who went to Saudi presumably to conduct damage control, was not granted an audience with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, which is not so much about not just meeting the MbS as the prince, but also the fact that MbS is also defence minister.”

This is important because, as Katju as previously argued, one of the key terms of the Saudi-Pakistan relationship was that Pakistan provided military support for the Royal Family. However, the all-powerful crown prince – often referred to by his initials MbS – no longer seems to view this defence relationship as importantly.

In addition to economic reforms, Katju argues that “In the foreign policy sphere too, he is building new relationships and upgrading old ones such as with India. This last factor is no doubt responsible for his lack of desire to embarrass India on the changes in Kashmir.”

The fact that Bajwa, who had been sent to try and soothe the leadership’s hurt feelings, was unable to get a meeting with MbS is important in this context, and underscores the seriousness of the problem.

"I do believe this is an issue that Pakistan would like to get resolved positively,” Taneja says. He warns that Pakistan cannot afford to let this key relationship fall away, regardless of its growing ties with China. He explains: