Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf Sees ‘Personnel Vendetta’ Behind Conviction

Without citing names, he said that those who acted against him “are enjoying high positions and they misuse their office.”

He praised the people and armed forces of Pakistan for standing by him after the court sentenced him to death for imposing the state of emergency in his tenure as president when he was also holding the position of the army chief.

Musharraf said he would take a decision about his future after consulting his lawyers and that he expected and hoped that justice will be done.

His lawyers have already said that he will challenge death sentence.