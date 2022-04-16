Pakistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Resigns Ahead of No-Confidence Vote Against Him

Qasim Khan Suri tendered his resignation as the deputy Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly on Saturday, 16 April, an hour before the tabling of a no-confidence motion against him.

"Resignation from the National Assembly is a sign of my party's vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to democracy. We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for national interests and Pakistan to any extent," Suri said in a tweet in Urdu.