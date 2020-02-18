Dear Pakistan, Stop Misleading FATF — Masood Azhar isn’t ‘Missing’

Masood Azhar is 'missing'. Pakistan government has told FATF, which is currently holding its session in Paris, that no FIR can be registered against him and the government should not be held responsible for not taking any concrete action against him.

Azhar is missing along with his family and can not be traced. Or, at least, this is the official version. A version that clashes with the previous claims—made while one of the previous FATF sessions was going on—that Masood Azhar had been placed under arrest. It also clashes with the voice of the JeM emir in audio messages released for his supporters despite him being “very ill” in a military hospital in Rawalpindi.