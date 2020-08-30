Pak Court Convicts Hafiz Saeed Kin, 2 Others for Financing Terror

Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed was arrested by the ATC and sent to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore along with Abdul Salam, while Zafar Iqbal was sent to Sheikhupura jail.

ATC-III judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar conducted the case proceedings in various cases filed by the Counter Terrorism Department of the Punjab province. While hearing the JuD leaders' petition challenging their conviction by the ATC, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdul Salam and also a reduction in their sentence on 13 August 2020.

The Lahore High Court reduced their sentence to one-year imprisonment for terror financing. The Lahore court granted bail to the JuD leaders and ordered their release.