Oscars 2022: Hollywood Expresses Support for Ukraine, Observes Moment of Silence

Several Hollywood celebrities expressed solidarity with Ukraine during the 94th Academy Awards held on Monday, 28 March, amid Russia's invasion of the country.

From public speeches to donning colours of the Ukrainian flag, Hollywood A-listers made their support obvious in varied ways during the prestigious event.

Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, paid tribute to her country of origin, saying, "Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it is impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."