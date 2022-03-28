Oscars 2022: Hollywood Expresses Support for Ukraine, Observes Moment of Silence
Hollywood A-listers made their support known in varied ways during the prestigious event.
Several Hollywood celebrities expressed solidarity with Ukraine during the 94th Academy Awards held on Monday, 28 March, amid Russia's invasion of the country.
From public speeches to donning colours of the Ukrainian flag, Hollywood A-listers made their support obvious in varied ways during the prestigious event.
Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, paid tribute to her country of origin, saying, "Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it is impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."
Kunis made the heartfelt statement before introducing singer Reba McIntyre on stage, who performed the Oscar-nominated song Somehow You Do from the film Four Good Days.
Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have raised $35 million to support refugees from war-torn Ukraine.
Moment of Silence
After Kunis' comments, the award show called for a moment of silence for the victims of the ongoing global conflict.
"We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders," a message at the Oscars' big screen read.
It also urged celebrities to help Ukrainians in any way they could, saying, "While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we – collectively as a global community – can do more."
Celebrities Don Ukrainian Colours
Meanwhile, 63-year-old actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who presented a special tribute to the late veteran actor Betty White, arrived at the Oscars with a blue ribbon on her finger - a symbol of support for refugees.
Samuel L Jackson, who was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards the previous night, wore the blue ribbon as well along with singer-songwriter Diane Warren.
Similarly, actor Jason Momoa sported a blue and yellow pocket square as a mark of respect to the Ukrainian flag.
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola also attached a pin of the United States (US) and Ukrainian flags side by side.
Rumours of Zelenskyy Speech
There were rumours that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be addressing the Oscars through a video message, but that did not happen.
Actor Sean Penn, who has publicly called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and even visited the country to film a documentary on the ongoing conflict, had urged President Zelenskyy to address the Oscars, saying, "There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give him (Zelenskyy) the opportunity to talk to all of us," CNN reported.
He also added that if the Academy does not allow the Ukrainian president to speak at the event, the winners should refuse their awards as a mark of protest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.