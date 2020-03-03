On Super Tuesday Eve, Biden Gets Boost From Former Rivals

The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Bernie Sanders, a polarising progressive, was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead when 14 states, one US territory vote on Tuesday, 3 March.

Klobuchar suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit. Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who had been Biden's chief competition for their party's pool of more moderate voters over the last year, declared their public support for Biden at evening events in Dallas.

They were joined by another former competitor, former Texas Rep Beto O'Rourke, who also backed Biden on Monday, 2 March.