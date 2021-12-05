Omicron: US Makes Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory for Incoming Passengers

Last week, the Joe Biden government announced that it would prohibit nearly all foreign nationals from travelling to the US from eight southern African countries, restrictions that Dr Anthony Fauci (the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden) called a "temporary measure."

Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, said on Thursday that she would not "expect the lifting of restrictions before we know more about the variant," Reuters added.

US states like Massachusetts and Washington detected their first cases of the Omicron variant on Saturday, 4 December, one day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland did the same, Mint reported.

In a statement, New York's Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said that "the omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread."

(With inputs from Reuters and Mint.)