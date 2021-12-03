Over 12 Omicron-Suspected Patients Admitted at Delhi's LNJP Hospital

Background

Two fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka on Thursday.

The 66-year-old man had tested positive on 20 November, but none one of his contacts had tested positive. The man later reportedly left India for Dubai after testing negative, a test which was conducted by a private lab.

The 46-year-old had no travel history and is a health professional. The patient had 13 primary contacts and 250 secondary contacts, out of which, five have tested COVID-19 positive.

The Karnataka government, on Friday, ordered an inquiry into the first Omicron variant case detected in the state, after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI.)