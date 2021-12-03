Over 12 Omicron-Suspected Patients Admitted at Delhi's LNJP Hospital
"Only one of them has complained of symptoms of mild fever," Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital told The Quint.
More than 12 patients suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant are presently admitted at Delhi’s LNJP hospital.
Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital, on Friday, 3 December told The Quint:
"Till today morning, there were 12 Omicron suspected patients. There samples have been sent for genome testing. A few more got admitted today but I'm yet to get their details. All patients are adults. Of them, only one has complained of symptoms of mild fever."
“Most don’t have symptoms,” a source, meanwhile, told The Quint, touting the number of Omicron-suspected patients admitted in the hospital at “around 15.” The source also said that the first suspected patient was admitted on 1 December.
Dr Kumar, on his part, informed that all suspected Omicron patients have foreign travel history, with four coming from the United Kingdom (UK), four from France, one from Tanzania, one from Belgium, and two from the Netherlands.
Meanwhile
Meanwhile, nine members of a family in Jaipur have tested positive for COVID-19, days after four of them returned from South Africa, news agency PTI reported.
Those who returned from South Africa have been admitted to the hospital of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and swab samples of all nine people have been sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, a health official was quoted by PTI as saying.
Background
Two fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka on Thursday.
The 66-year-old man had tested positive on 20 November, but none one of his contacts had tested positive. The man later reportedly left India for Dubai after testing negative, a test which was conducted by a private lab.
The 46-year-old had no travel history and is a health professional. The patient had 13 primary contacts and 250 secondary contacts, out of which, five have tested COVID-19 positive.
The Karnataka government, on Friday, ordered an inquiry into the first Omicron variant case detected in the state, after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.
(With inputs from PTI.)
