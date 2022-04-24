Explosion at an Illegal Oil Refinery in Nigeria Kills Over 100

An explosion at an illegal oil refinery plant on the border of Nigeria's Rivers and Imo states killed more than 100 people overnight, said a report accessed by Reuters which quoted a local government official and an environmental group.

"The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition," said the state commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah.

According to the report, the bunkering site was in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state in the Abaezi forest which spans the boundary of the two states.

Al Jazeera's Fidelis Mbah reported that the proprietor of the illegal refinery, according to the government, is currently on the run and has been declared sought.

He also added that there are dozens of illegal oil operations throughout southern Nigeria.