Ogilvy Appoints India-Born Devika Bulchandani As Its Global CEO

"Her love for our industry, deep understanding of clients' needs, and track record of delivering growth for agencies and brands, make her the perfect choice to lead Ogilvy to even greater success,” Read said.

Commenting on her elevation, Devika Bulchandani said: “David Ogilvy changed the industry 74 years ago when he founded this iconic agency. As we write the next chapter in the history books of Ogilvy, we will do it together with our clients, using creativity to push the boundaries of what's possible. I am honored and humbled to take on this role, and to do it with all our incredibly talented people all over the world.” Prior to joining Ogilvy, Devika spent 26 years at McCann in various leadership roles including President of McCann North America.

With her appointment as the global chief executive of Ogilvy, Devika joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the US.

She joins the growing list that includes Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google LLC & Alphabet Inc, Satya Nadella - CEO, Microsoft, Parag Agrawal - CEO, Twitter, Leena Nair, Chanel, Arvind Krishna - CEO, IBM Group, Shantanu Narayen - CEO, Adobe Inc and Ajaypal Singh Banga - CEO, Mastercard.