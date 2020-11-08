Obama Congratulates Biden-Harris, ‘Democracy Has Won’ Says Clinton

"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," former President Barack Obama wrote in a statement issued on Twitter after major US networks called the presidential race in favour of Biden, winning him the title of US President-Elect.

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."