‘Modi’s Eyes Bulged Out in Surprise’ at Trump’s China Border Gaffe

After Trump bungled his India-China geography in a meeting with Modi and dismissed the threat China poses to India, the authors mention that “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise,” according to the Post.

After his faux pas, the authors write that “Modi’s expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation.”

According to the book, Trump’s aide concluded that Modi probably “left that meeting and said, ‘This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner.’ ”