Nobel Prize 2021: David Julius & Ardem Patapoutian Bag Award for Medicine

The prestigious Nobel Prize for the field of physiology or medicine was awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch,” on Monday, 4 October.

The seminal discoveries by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates in physiology or medicine have explained how heat, cold and touch initiate signals in our nervous system, leading to our perception of temperature and pressure around us.

A statement by the the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said, 'The laureates identified critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment.'