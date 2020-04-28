‘3 Nov A Good Number’: Trump Rules Out Deferment of US Elections
US President Donald Trump has ruled out a deferment of the US presidential elections, slated for 3 November, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? 3 November, it's a good number,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.
His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said during an online fundraiser.
“No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something, statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe,” Trump said. “ He didn't make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all, he said.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)