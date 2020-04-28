‘3 Nov A Good Number’: Trump Rules Out Deferment of US Elections
File image of US President Donald Trump.(Photo: AP)

PTI
World

US President Donald Trump has ruled out a deferment of the US presidential elections, slated for 3 November, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? 3 November, it's a good number,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.

His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said during an online fundraiser.

“No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something, statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe,” Trump said. “ He didn't make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all, he said.”

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

