9 of 11 Men on Canada’s List of ‘Most Violent Gangsters' Are of Indian Origin
The public has been asked to stay away from these people.
The Vancouver Police Department and the British Columbia police agency in Canada issued a public safety warning on Wednesday, 3 August, identifying 11 individuals who "pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence."
Nine out of these eleven men are of Indian origin. The public has been asked to stay away from these people.
The eleven names on the list are:
Shakiel Basra (28)
Amarpreet Samra (28)
Jagdeep Cheema (30)
Ravnder Sarma (35)
Barinder Dhaliwal (39)
Andy St Pierre (40)
Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35)
Richard Joseph Whitlock (40)
Amroop Gill (29)
Sukhdeep Pansal (33)
Sumdish Gill (28)
"There is a chance that rival gangsters will target the listed men with violence and the listed men are at risk to their friends and family as well as bystanders."CFSEU Assistant Commander Manny Mann said in a joint press conference
Mann also asked British Columbians to recognise the faces of these gangsters and said that the police will seize the gangsters' property and vehicles.
A Vancouver police representative also said that they have been doing covert work to combat the problem, according to news reports.
"I know this can be frustrating for the public when they hear about incidents of violence in their communities and feel unsafe," Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson was quoted as saying by the media.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.