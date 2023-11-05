'Lives in Danger': Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Pannun Threatens Air India

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened the total shutdown of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 19 November and asked Sikhs not to travel by Air India on the date as their "lives would be in danger".

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the Sikhs for Justice chief is purportedly heard calling for a "global blockade" of the airport.

What Pannun said: "We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on 19 November. There will be a global blockade. On 19 November, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger," he said, adding that the name of Delhi's IGI Airport will also be changed.