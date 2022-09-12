New Zealand PM Says Her Govt Won’t Pursue Becoming a Republic Post Queen’s Death

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, 12 September, said that her government would not pursue becoming a republic, according to an Associated Press report.

This comes after Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September and her son Charles became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, which include New Zealand.

In addition to the UK and New Zealand, King Charles III now serves as the head of state of Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.