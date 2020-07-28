New Zealand Now 4th Country to Suspend Extradition Treaty With HK

New Zealand on Tuesday, 28 July, reportedly suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong becoming the fourth country to do so, following the passage of a controversial national security law by China that “punishes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces”.

After Canada, United Kingdom and Australia, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said that they had also made a number of other changes following China’s decision to impose a new law for the autonomous territory, Reuters reported.

Fresh protests were reported from Hong Kong in May, following reports of the draft resolution being presented in China’s legislature.

“New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China. If China in future shows adherence to the ‘one country, two systems’ framework then we could reconsider this decision,” Peters reportedly said in a statement.

However, the Chinese embassy in New Zealand reportedly called the decision a “violation of international law and gross interference in China’s internal affairs,” in a statement.