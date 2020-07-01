Criticised China On Social Media? You May Be Arrested In Hong Kong

Eric Cheung, a legal expert at the University of Hong Kong told the Financial Times that the law was far worse than he had expected. “The extra-territorial effect of this piece of legislation I think will really alarm all the foreigners and foreign investment and no one could now feel safe,” he said. He also warned that it wasn’t just those travelling to Hong Kong but even those transiting through its airport, who could be affected.

Under certain Indian criminal laws, people can be prosecuted for offences committed in India. If an Indian commits an offence which falls within the scope of Indian criminal law outside India, they can be tried in Indian courts, but not foreigners who do the same.

While this move doesn’t mean that everyone who says something critical about China will necessarily be arrested if they set foot in Hong Kong, it should be noted that China is not averse to using arrests of this sort to make a political point. Two Canadian nationals Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor face criminal charges in China in response to the arrest of Huawei’s CFO in Canada, and her impending extradition to the USA.