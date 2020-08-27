‘Your Crimes Are So Wicked’: NZ Mosque Shooter Sentenced to Life

The gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch city in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole, a court announced on Thursday, 27 August.

The verdict, which is the first of its kind in New Zealand, came after three days of the final hearing of the case at the High Court in Christchurch, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 29-year-old Australian gunman, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, killed 51 people and injured 40 others, mostly worshippers, on 15 March 2019.

He was sentenced on 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges and one terrorism charge.