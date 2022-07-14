New YouGov Poll Shows Penny Mordaunt Racing Ahead in UK PM Contest

A new poll conducted within the Conservative Party members taken immediately after the announcement of the final candidates for the prime ministerial race in the UK shows Minister of State for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt, surging ahead.

The results, published on Wednesday,13 July, show that Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, was also a favourite to succeed Boris Johnson, but he has declined to enter the contest.

When the Tories were asked to choose one candidate from the field of eight, Penny Mordaunt topped the list at 27 percent of the vote. MP Kemi Badenoch came second at 15 percent, followed by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, at 13 percent each.