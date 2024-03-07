'Journalistic Independence Harder, More Important Than Ever': NYT's Publisher

"In my country, about a third of all newsroom jobs have disappeared in the last 15 years, and local newspapers continue to close at a rate of more than two a week," said AG Sulzberger, the New York Times publisher, at 2024 Reuters Memorial Lecture.

Sulzberger, who is also the chairman of The New York Times Company, was delivering the lecture titled – 'Journalistic independence in a time of division' – at the University of Oxford in England.

During his address, he deliberated on the state of journalism across the world and how difficult it has become for news organisations and journalist to sustain while providing quality work.