NYC's School Children Will Learn About Anandibai Joshi, Asian American Heroes

A new curriculum in New York's school district will include topics such as the history, culture, and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, according to a report by CBS News New York.

A pilot program will be launched in the Social Studies and Literacy departments wherein teachers can use a guide called "Hidden Voices: Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States" which includes profiles on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as announced by Mayor Eric Adams on 26 May in a press conference at Tweed Hall in New York.

According to a report by Chalkbeat, the lessons will be included in the city's roughly $200 million investment in Universal Mosaic, which is an underdevelopment curriculum with a purpose of providing culturally representative lessons in the city.

For example, Anandibai Joshi, the first Indian woman to become a doctor of western medicine, Patsy Mink, the first Asian American woman to be elected to Congress, and Helen Zia, Chinese American journalist and activist, said David Banks, New York City Schools Chancellor.