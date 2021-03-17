Eight People Dead in Shootings at 3 Day Spas in Georgia’s Atlanta
Reports said the man suspected to be behind the attacks has been taken into custody.
Eight, including at least six Asian women, were shot dead at three day spas in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, 17 March, Reuters reported, quoting police and local media. One person has also been left wounded, CNN reported.
The man suspected to be behind the attacks, Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, has been taken into custody, Reuters added.
According to the report, two of the shootings took place at spas opposite each other, while another took place at a spa in a different part of the city.
The Atlanta authorities are trying to determine whether the shootings are related, though officials said there were no immediate indications of motive.
The police were responding to a robbery call at one of the spas and reached the scene to find three people dead. While there, they received a call about shots fired across the street, and found one person dead.
According to CNN, the four victims were young Asian women. Reuters reported that law enforcement officials were not immediately aware if they were targeted.
(With inputs from CNN and Reuters.)
