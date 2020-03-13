Nepal Halts All Mountaineering Expeditions, Suspends Tourist Visas

Nepal has halted all mountaineering expeditions, including Mount Everest ascents, and stopped issuing on-arrival tourist visas after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and urged countries to take precautionary measures.

The Himalayan country attracts mountaineers from all over the world and earns millions of dollars a year from Everest permits. Nepal has so far confirmed only one case of coronavirus, though dozens of people suspected to have coronavirus were admitted to the government hospital for tests.