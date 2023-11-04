Death Toll Rises to 128 After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Nepal

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal late on Friday, 3 November, claiming the lives of over 128 people and injuring 140 others, according to Nepal Police spokesperson DIG Kuber Kathayat.
The epicentre of the earthquake was identified as Ramidanda in Jajarkot district in Nepal, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The earthquake was so huge that tremors were felt not only in Kathmandu and surrounding districts but also in the Delhi-NCR region.
"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda is reportedly en route to the affected area.
Jajarkot and Rukum districts in western Nepal have reportedly suffered the most human losses.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
