Bus Overturns in Nepal, Killing At Least 6 Indian Pilgrims & Injuring 19 Others

Around 27 people were reportedly onboard the bus when it overturned.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
i

A passenger bus in Nepal skidded off the road and killed at least six Indian nationals onboard.

The mishap took place near Churiamai in Nepal's Bara region early on Thursday, 24 August, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Loss of lives: The deceased Indian nationals have been identified as being from Rajasthan, the report said.

  • One of the deceased is a Nepali, as per the police.

  • Over 19 others were injured in the accident.

  • Around 27 people (including two drivers and a helper) were reportedly onboard the bus when it overturned.

"Bus overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22 along the East-West Highway at around 2 am," Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri was quoted as saying by ANI.
Topics:  Nepal   Accident   Bus Accident 

