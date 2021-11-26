Nat Geo's 'Afghan Girl' Evacuated to Italy After Pleas To Save Her From Taliban

In an interview with the BBC, Gula blamed her world-famous photo for her arrest and detention.

"The photo created more problems than benefits. It made me famous but also led to my imprisonment."

After her deportation, Gula and her children were welcomed and financially supported by the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, and were also provided with a house, according to National Geographic.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August this year, Italy was one of the several nations that evacuated hundred of Afghans.

Rome stated that due to the numerous pleas to rescue Gula, the government had organised "for her to travel to Italy as part of the wider evacuation programme in place for Afghan citizens and the government's plan for their reception and integration."

(With inputs from BBC, National Geographic, and AP.)