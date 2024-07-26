UK Foreign Secy's India Visit: What Future Ties Look Like With Labour in Command

The fact that India was one of the first trips for the UK's new foreign secretary, even before he visited the shores of key allies such as the US and European countries, underscores the importance that Downing Street attaches to India.

"It is striking that David Lammy visited India so soon after taking up the post of foreign secretary," former BBC India correspondent Andrew Whitehead said while speaking to The Quint. "This is both about the importance of India to Britain and its foreign policy and of course Mr Lammy's desire to make his mark in his new job."