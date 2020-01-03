Mob Attacks Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak, MEA Seeks ‘Action’

A mob comprising hundreds of locals, led by a Muslim resident, reportedly attacked and pelted stones at the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Punjab on Friday, 3 January.

Some local Sikhs are reportedly trapped within the Gurudwara premises, which is believed to be the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru.

According to news agency ANI, the group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurudwara's pathi.