Mob Attacks Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak, MEA Seeks ‘Action’
A mob comprising hundreds of locals, led by a Muslim resident, reportedly attacked and pelted stones at the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Punjab on Friday, 3 January.
Some local Sikhs are reportedly trapped within the Gurudwara premises, which is believed to be the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru.
According to news agency ANI, the group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurudwara's pathi.
According to a Times of India report, Kaur had embraced Islam and had married a local boy, Mohammad Hassan, following which her family members had lodged a complaint with the police. They blamed Hassan for allegedly kidnapping Jagjit and forcibly marrying her.
On Friday, Hassan's brother allegedly organised a mob and surrounded the Gurudwara and threatened to destroy it, according to India Today.
‘Strong Action Must Be Taken’: MEA
Reacting to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Pakistan government is enjoined to "take all measures to protect and preserve sanctity" of the Gurudwara and that strong action must be taken against miscreants.
"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," it said.
Earlier, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had shared a video which he claimed showed a mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also tweeted, asking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene.
(With inputs from ANI, Times of India, India Today)
