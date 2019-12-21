Muslim Professor in Pak Sentenced to Death on Blasphemy Charges
A Muslim professor was sentenced to death on Saturday, 21 December, by a Pakistani court for a blasphemous Facebook post, according to a media report.
Junaid Hafeez, who was a visiting lecturer at the Department of English Literature of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Multan city of Punjab Province, was booked on blasphemy charges and was arrested by police on 13 March 2013.
Additional Sessions Judge Kashif Qayyum sentenced Hafeez to death and imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the Dawn News reported.
Hafeez's lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was shot dead in May 2014 in his office.
His parents had earlier this year appealed to former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa to look into their son's case. They sought justice for their son, fearing for his mental and physical health, the daily said.
They had said their son had been languishing in solitary confinement in a cell of the Central Jail, Multan, for the last six years on the false charge of blasphemy.
Due to transfer of many judges, delaying tactics of prosecution witnesses, and difficulties finding adequate legal counsel for the defence because of the sensitive nature of the case, our son continues to await justice in a fabricated case, Junaid’s parents had said in a written appeal to the chief justice.
Rights groups have said the blasphemy laws are routinely abused to seek vengeance and settle personal scores.
