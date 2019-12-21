Muslim Professor in Pak Sentenced to Death on Blasphemy Charges

A Muslim professor was sentenced to death on Saturday, 21 December, by a Pakistani court for a blasphemous Facebook post, according to a media report.

Junaid Hafeez, who was a visiting lecturer at the Department of English Literature of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Multan city of Punjab Province, was booked on blasphemy charges and was arrested by police on 13 March 2013.