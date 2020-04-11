More Than Half a Million COVID-19 Cases in US: Johns Hopkins
The United States recorded more than 500,000 coronavirus cases. The cases now stand at 5,01,301 as of morning on Saturday, 11 April, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The US has became the world’s first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 5,00,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
In terms of fatalities, the US might soon overtake Italy where 18,848 COVID-19 deaths have happened so far. By Friday night, the US had 18,679 recorded deaths, closely behind Italy. More than 16,000 people have died in Spain and over 13,000 in Germany, the university data said.
The COVID-19 positive cases in the United States are now more than the other top countries taken together: Spain (158,000), Italy (147,000), Germany (122,000) and France (112,000).
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)