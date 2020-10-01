Rising to the Occasion: Understanding India, China & US at UNGA

“PM Modi spoke of the pandemic, and of the very constructive role that India can play. He spoke of the vaccine and said India is giving an assurance to the world community that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for all humanity,” said Sahar, lauding Modi's stance.

“India’s approach is very multi-lateral in its essence, that even if we have the capacity to first prioritise our vaccine development, we are not saying it in so many words,” said Harsh Pant, Director of Studies and Head of Strategic Studies Programme at ORF.

“We are trying to make a case that India can only benefit from that pharmaceutical capacity if it is anchored in a larger global framework,” he added.

“[Modi] was telling a story that needs to be told, that India has done relatively well, given its constraints, given its capacity problems; India has been more active, more engaged, more multilateral in some ways than many other countries.”