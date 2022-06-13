ADVERTISEMENT

2nd Hearing Into US Capitol Riot Begins to Determine Former Prez Trump's Role

The Capitol Hill riot took place on 6 January last year, days after the US presidential election result.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
2nd Hearing Into US Capitol Riot Begins to Determine Former Prez Trump's Role
i

The second hearing of the Capitol Hill riot is underway in the United States on Monday, 13 June. A bipartisan House select committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in the rampage that took place on 6 January last year.

The hearing will focus on deciphering the alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to spread "false" claims regarding election fraud following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing included the testimony of Trump's former Attorney General William Barr, who said that he told Trump repeatedly that there was no evidence of electoral fraud, adding that the former president refused to listen to him.
Also Read

Jan 6 Hearings: Ivanka Trump Says Her Father’s Election in 2020 Was Not Stolen

Jan 6 Hearings: Ivanka Trump Says Her Father’s Election in 2020 Was Not Stolen
ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses gave their testimonies on two panels during the hearing. The first featured a former Fox News political editor named Chris Stirewalt, who was the subject of ire from Trump's supporters after his channel called the state of Arizona for Biden before others.

Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien was also supposed to speak, but authorities said less than an hour before the beginning of the hearing that he would not be able to "due to a family emergency," CNBC reported.

Also Read

Donald Trump to Testify In New York Probe Over Alleged Fraud In July: Report

Donald Trump to Testify In New York Probe Over Alleged Fraud In July: Report

(With inputs from CNBC.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×