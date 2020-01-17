O Womaniya: The Obama We Need to Pay Equal Attention to

Former First Lady of the United States of America—and the first African-American to hold the title— Michelle Obama showed youngsters how to unabashedly be their best selves.

How, you ask?

Well, during her time as First Lady, Obama kickstarted several initiatives, supporting causes close to her heart. Her initiative Let’s Move! , which was launched in 2010, promotes healthy living practices and seeks to end childhood obesity. For Obama, equal access to education is also a cause that she has diligently championed. While, Let Girls Learn (2015) aims to help adolescent girls worldwide obtain quality education, Reach Higher (2014) inspires students to pursue education beyond high school.

There’s more. Along with Jill Biden, Obama leads the initiative Joining Forces (2011), calling for assistance to service members, veterans, and their families, for their education and employment.