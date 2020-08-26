Racism a Harsh Reality, Must Look at History: Melania at RNC
In her speech on day two of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, according to NBC news, struck “a decidedly different tone than her husband” and many of the other RNC speakers.
US President Donald Trump, in his part, participated in a naturalisation ceremony on the second of the RNC. Five candidates representing five different countries, including India were naturalised in the ceremony.
“You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values, and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.”Donald Trump, President, United States
‘Racism a Harsh Reality’: Melania Trump
Melania Trump’s keynote address began with the COVID-19 pandemic, and she expressed deepest sympathy everyone who has lost a loved one.
“My prayers are with those who are ill or suffering,” she said.
“I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone.”Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States
She further said that “Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to help everyone impacted by this pandemic.”
While Indian American politician Nikki Haley, in her address, had said that America is not racist, Melania Trump said that the country needs to learn from its past.
She also said “We must remember that today we are all one community, comprising of many races, religions, and ethnicities.”
Further, she said she does not want to spend time “attacking the other side” because “only serves to divide the country further,” according to NBC.
The first lady chose to use the platform to address her own immigration story. She also said: “As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have. As first lady, I have been fortunate to see the American dream come true over and over again.”
Mike Pompeo Garners Flak for His RNC Address
In a move that did not go down too well with many American diplomats, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo taped a four-minute address and shared it from Jerusalem that was aired on the second day of the RNC.
“Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this president has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world,” Pompeo said, in defence of Trump’s foreign policy, reported ABC News.
However, Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC has garnered tremendous flak.
According to NBC, diplomats who are barred by law from mixing work and politics said they were appalled that Pompeo's had to speak at the RNC, breaking with long-standing traditions aimed at isolating American's foreign policy from partisan battles in the US.
NBC further reported that Pompeo’s speech is being probed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s sub panel on oversight.
Tiffany Trump Can ‘Relate’ to the Struggles of Young Graduates
Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump reportedly claimed that she can relate to the struggles of recent graduates.
She also said that the 2020 election was a fight “for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America.”
Meanwhile, her brother Donald Trump Jr said:
“Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp. For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in here.”
Planned Parenthood Founder Was Racist: Abby Johnson
Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, who has previously worked for and gone on to become the director of Planned Parenthood clinic, also spoke at the RNC.
Referring to Margaret Sanger as a racist, Johnson said that her goal when founding Planned Parenthood was to eradicate the minority population. “And today almost 80 percent of Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located in minority neighbourhoods,” she added.
“I was told abortion is how we make our money,” Abby Johnson said, in an attack on Planned Parenthood.
With a very graphic description, Abby also shared that her views on abortion changed after she witnessed an abortion of a 13-week-old foetus.
Lauding Trump government’s anti-abortion moves, Johnson said, “Did you know abortion even has a smell?”
In May, Johnson had garnered tremendous criticism for tweeting that she would "support bringing back household voting," a policy that existed prior to women's suffrage allowing only the head of a household, who was usually a man, to vote, reported NBC.
Cissie Graham Lynch Attacks Pro-Trans Policies
Granddaughter of late evangelical pastor Billy Graham, Ciisie Graham Lynch referred to “transgender girls” as “boys” in her address. She also attacked policies that aim to accommodate transgender people, reported NBC.
She further alleged that some democratic leaders tried to ban church services, while some marijuana shops and abortion clinics were declared essential.
