MeToo: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Rape

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday, 24 February, of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges.

The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that considered the case a watershed moment.

The 67-year-old was found not guilty however of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)