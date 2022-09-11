'I Am Confused': Indians Slam Govt's Decision To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death

As India observes state mourning on Sunday, 11 September over Queen Elizabeth II's death, many people questioned the decision after the government's attempts to remove "symbols of slavery" by rechristening Rajpath and unveiling a new naval ensign drawing inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, fondly known as Lilibet, breathed her last on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She reigned as UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.

"For a country which changed the Naval ensign saying symbols of slavery shall be removed, declaring state mourning is a contradiction," said Swapnil Narendra, a Delhi–based writer.