Malaysia Sends Back Trash, Says Won’t Be World’s Waste Bin

Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries since the third quarter last year, with the Environment Minster warning on Monday, 20 January, that those who want to make the country a rubbish bin of the world can "dream on."

Shipments of unwanted rubbish have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are fighting back.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year.

Yeo said the successful repatriation of a total of 3,737 metric tonnes (4,120 US tons) of waste followed strict enforcement at key Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and shuttering more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.