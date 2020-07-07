Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps: US Secy of State

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, 6 July, that the country is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, Reuters reported.

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," he was quoted as saying in an interview to Fox News.

His comments come after India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps in a move that came amid tensions between India and China along the LAC in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.