London Terror Attack Suspect With Hoax Bomb Shot Dead, 3 Injured

Police shouted for people to "get back" as they cleared the area of shoppers and bystanders.

Pictures circulating on social media show the suspect face down and lying outside a Boots pharmacy shop as a police officer aims a gun.

The Met Police have issued a "common sense" plea for restraint in circulating pictures and videos of the incident, including images of the officers involved and of the victim as it appealed to the public to share any footage of the attack with its investigating team.

Some reports suggest a man entered a shop and started stabbing people. It appears he then left the shop and stabbed a woman, possibly a cyclist. Witnesses reported hearing three gun shots, as armed police approached.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to thank the emergency services for their response to the attack.