'I Can't Deliver': Liz Truss Is the Shortest-Serving British Prime Minister Ever

Announcing her resignation, Truss said, "I recognise that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party."

She also said that after her meeting with Brady, an agreement was reached to conduct a leadership contest for the next Conservative Party leader within a week.

"This will ensure that we remain on behalf to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen," she said.