How Long Does Liz Truss Have To Survive To Avoid Being Shortest-Serving UK PM?

Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, according to the Evening Standard, said, “Hard to understand why the prime minister has sacked her chancellor - a good man - for promoting the policies upon which she was elected.”

Some Tory MPs think that Hunt’s appointment as chancellor could buy Truss some time.

Hunt, who failed twice to win the premiership, is expected to be a powerful figure in the government. People could regard “Truss as the chairman and Hunt as the chief executive” of the government, Steve Brine, told the BBC.

“Good, though, that in Jeremy Hunt there will be an experienced pair of hands on the financial tiller,” Gale said.