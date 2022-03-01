'Leave Kyiv Urgently Today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine Issues New Advisory

The MEA statement had indicated, "Evacuation efforts on Ukraine situation on the ground continue to be complex and fluid, some of them quite concerning, but we've been able to accelerate evacuation process. Over 8000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since we issued the initial advisories."

It added that six evacuation flights, four from Bucharest in Romania, and two from Budapest in Hungary, had landed in India as of Monday.

(With inputs from ANI.)