PM Modi Chairs Meeting on Ukraine, Union Ministers To Be Sent for Evacuation

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retired) VK Singh will be travelling to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' in order to oversee evacuation of Indians from the war-ridden nation.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 28 February, news agency ANI reported.

Around 16,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine, most of whom are students of medicine who are studying in the country.