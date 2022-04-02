Lavrov Bats for Actively Developing Russia-India-China Trilateral Mechanism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about actively developing the Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism to stabilise international relations and ensure "equity in international affairs".

"This is especially true given that all three countries - Russia, India and China - are now members of the UN Security Council. So, we have a lot of plans," he said while responding to a query on Friday, 1 April, over Moscow looking at Beijing and New Delhi to make up for a likely dip in its energy exports.

"We are close partners with both countries. The three of us participate in several international formats... There is our 'troika' - RIC (Russia, India, China)," he said while talking about Moscow proposing a RIC summit earlier this year.