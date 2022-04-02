ADVERTISEMENT

Lavrov Bats for Actively Developing Russia-India-China Trilateral Mechanism

Lavrov left for Moscow on Friday after his two-day visit to India.

IANS
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting, in New Delhi.</p></div>
i

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about actively developing the Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism to stabilise international relations and ensure "equity in international affairs".

"This is especially true given that all three countries - Russia, India and China - are now members of the UN Security Council. So, we have a lot of plans," he said while responding to a query on Friday, 1 April, over Moscow looking at Beijing and New Delhi to make up for a likely dip in its energy exports.

"We are close partners with both countries. The three of us participate in several international formats... There is our 'troika' - RIC (Russia, India, China)," he said while talking about Moscow proposing a RIC summit earlier this year.

Also Read

Ukraine War: Talks Between Russia and Kyiv Resume, Lavrov Meets PM Modi

Ukraine War: Talks Between Russia and Kyiv Resume, Lavrov Meets PM Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
Lavrov left for Moscow on Friday after his two-day visit to India.

In Delhi, he called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions with Jaishankar over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, crude offer and arms deal.

Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations.

Modi reiterated his call for early cessation of violence and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts.

Also Read

India's Russia Policy: Tough Balancing Act Between Own Goals & the West's Will

India's Russia Policy: Tough Balancing Act Between Own Goals & the West's Will

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×