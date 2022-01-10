Kazakhstan Protests: Over 160 Dead as Government Continues Brutal Crackdown

More than 160 people have died in Kazakhstan after the government brutally cracked down on protests over the lifting of price caps for oil, which culminated in protests against the ruling class.

Most of the fatalities were reported in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.

Protesters have reportedly ransacked government buildings and had even occupied the airport for a while.

The last time an official death toll was reported, the number stood at 44. That has now increased to 164 and around 6,000 people have been arrested, the BBC reported.

The office of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on Sunday, 9 January, that "a substantial number of foreign nationals" had been arrested.

He had earlier referred to them as a "band of international terrorists".

A state of emergency has been imposed along with a nationwide curfew.