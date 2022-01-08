Understanding the Protests in Kazakhstan & Why Russia is Intervening Militarily

A lot of the anger seems to be directed at a man named Nursultan Nazarbayev. We'll get to him in a moment.

Visuals that have gone viral on social media captured huge gatherings of protestors, who were marching while chanting anti-establishment slogans.

Cars were torched, and government buildings were also set ablaze.

The government responded like any authoritarian government would. It brutally cracked down on protestors (killing dozens and injuring hundreds).

Some police officers were also killed in violent clashes around the country, Reuters reported.

Fears about the future of the nation led to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calling for a Russian-led military intervention, a call that was answered by Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Clearly, there is a lot of things happening here, which is why it is important to look into the various components of the crisis one by one.

In this explainer, we try to answer some key questions. Why are protests happening and what else, other than gas prices, is causing public anger? How are they linked to the post-Soviet history of Kazakhstan? And how and why is Russia involved?