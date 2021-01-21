‘Indian-Americans Will Be Active in Politics After Kamala’s Win’

United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ uncle, retired analyst and academician Gopalan Balachandran, says he never had any doubts that his niece would be elected to the prestigious post.

“She has made history, and there is no question about it,” he said speaking about how she is the first woman to the be elected VP of the USA, adding that just like Kamala’s mother would say, Kamala also said that this was just the beginning. “Kamala has said, just like her mother would say, that she is the first in this position, but she will definitely not be the last. There will be a lot of people after her and there will be far more opportunities. So I am very happy about it,” he said with pride.