‘Indian-Americans Will Be Active in Politics After Kamala’s Win’
“So far they were aloof from movements like Black Lives Matter, now they will realise these things matter,” he said.
United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ uncle, retired analyst and academician Gopalan Balachandran, says he never had any doubts that his niece would be elected to the prestigious post.
“She has made history, and there is no question about it,” he said speaking about how she is the first woman to the be elected VP of the USA, adding that just like Kamala’s mother would say, Kamala also said that this was just the beginning. “Kamala has said, just like her mother would say, that she is the first in this position, but she will definitely not be the last. There will be a lot of people after her and there will be far more opportunities. So I am very happy about it,” he said with pride.
When asked what this win means to Indian-Americans, Balachandran said that Kamala’s win would mean the younger generation would be more and more interested in social movements and politics.
“Indian-Americans are all very well known in academic and scientific fields. They are never involved in domestic politics, especially in matters relating to civil rights and police forms. Now, the youngsters, not the older generation who are conservative, but the younger generation will be more active in social issues. So far they were aloof from movements like Black Lives Matter, now they will realise these things matter and be more and more active,” he said.
After the elections ended, the family has gotten on three to four zoom calls where they have had a chance to speak to Harris. “See, we see her on television but she does not see us. So the chats were centred around family matters, she wanted to know what was happening with this and that person,” he said.
